The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Intelligent Masculinity | E33 - Ellie Leonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Nick Paro's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Nick Paro
May 07, 2026

It’s how I really feel.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you Beth Cruz, Soso's World, Noble Blend, Peter W Shuster, Jai C. Porter🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture