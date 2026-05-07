The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Narativ Live — The "Note"

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Zev Shalev's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev
May 07, 2026

Discussing the “Note.” I have questions…

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you Erica Rex, Education is a lamp, Manya Wakefield, Lalisa, Skutt Hope, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture