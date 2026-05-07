Narativ Live — The "Note"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2243231Narativ Live — The "Note"A recording from Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev's live videoEllie Leonard and Zev ShalevMay 07, 20262243231ShareTranscriptDiscussing the “Note.” I have questions…Ellie's Coffee FundThank you Erica Rex, Education is a lamp, Manya Wakefield, Lalisa, Skutt Hope, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe UnapologeticsExploring the daily news with a touch of humor, history, and uncivil discourse.Exploring the daily news with a touch of humor, history, and uncivil discourse.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeEllie LeonardZev ShalevRecent EpisodesThe Epstein Administration: Howard Lutnick, Donald Trump, and the "Suicide Note"4 hrs ago • Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliIntelligent Masculinity | E33 - Ellie Leonard8 hrs ago • Ellie Leonard and Nick ParoIt's Our 2 Year Anniversary Party! with Ellie LeonardMay 6 • Ellie Leonard and GodTalking Epstein and his enablers with Ellie LeonardMay 5 • Ellie Leonard, Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, and The Mayday NetworkThe Michael Wolff SagaMay 1 • Ellie LeonardLive with Jim Bourg and Ellie LeonardMay 1 • Ellie Leonard and Jim BourgThe Epstein Scandal: The Complicity of Michael Wolff and a Potential Ghislaine Maxwell PardonApr 30 • Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali