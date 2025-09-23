The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Rick Herbst
10h

Excellent job on a piece that could have easily been the length of a feature article in The Atlantic, Ellie.

Your quoted excerpts are literally a *tiny fraction* of the self-contradicting, illogical, emotionally charged, hateful, bigoted, racist, misogynistic lies that came out of that man's face-hole. He wasn't interested in "debate" on any intellectual level. His intellect was sub-par, uneducated, willfully narrow and ignorant. He liked it that way. It made him rich. He grifted, not preached.

Kirk's ethos was fascist. He couldn't have cared less for democratic "debate" because he had only one answer: his own, not mine or yours. Nor did he express even a sliver of the grace and dignity to ever accept superior arguments than his own. Your examples prove it.

The memorial was nauseating to watch. Erika, his wife, *performed brilliantly* to increase the baffling level of wealth she will use to up-level her own comfort for decades ahead. Behind her were scrolling messages on giant monitors soliciting donations for TPUSA. Uh-huh. Okay. (She is a Stepford wife, so plastic I could barely detect human tissue under the thick, sprayed on makeup she chose to wear for his adoring "fans," *not* mourners.)

Your piece captures a frame I can relate to, and for that I'm grateful - fantastic work! Thank you!

- Written by "NOT an ANTIFA member"

DEO
7h

I am not a writer but I am a reader and I look forward to hearing what you have to say. This was a great piece that I will pass on if I can get my “head in the sand” neighbors and friends to listen.

