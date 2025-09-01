The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Rick Herbst
Sep 1

So the “red meat” for the press to chew on from this interview has to do with Trump or other high-profile political or societal figures. It’s clear that this, thanks to your hard work, is a steaming pile of BS from the mouth of a woman who’s had the time and wherewithal to fabricate a full backstory that manages to discredit herself. So no meat for the press, at least from this. I wondered, as I’d find it hard to make sense if no other reporters around the globe hadn’t dissected the audio tape of the interview, why the press in the UK didn’t have much to say about the interview.

It’s clear as day that the reason the BBC or any of the UK daily papers haven’t rushed to publish on this event & topic is because there’s nothing that is damning or otherwise even newsworthy - Maxwell makes sure of it, if only unintentionally, because she contradicts key pieces of her own story, not to mention the evidence presented in Court. This is really great work, and a lot of it, Ellie. I respect your tenacity and also your dedication to the victims in the story by the immediate call on the Jane Doe screwup. Thank you for all the hard work - this is what Independent Media needs to be as it finds its footing in the ashes of Mainstream media!

Aurelia Navarro
Sep 1

Thank you, Ellie, for your courage and your persistence.

