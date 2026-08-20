Update on Leaked Notes

Please watch this short note about the leaked “handwritten FBI notes” leaked on Scribt yesterday. We are working hard to verify, but they may be part of a disinfo campaign. For now I’m putting the brakes on everything and have pulled the notes from all my social media sites until we know more. Thank you for your patience.

Thank you Uncomfortable Truth by Monica, PsychiatRick, Sacred Storylines 🎨, Lesley, Diana Chapman, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.