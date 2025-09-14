The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Compartmentalization and Jeffrey Epstein

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Ellie Leonard
Sep 14, 2025
Transcript

A check-in to say thank you for your patience today while we work through some hard stuff at home. But also I wanted to talk about how I am able to read, listen to, and write about some of the darkest parts of the Jeffrey Epstein story, and still fall asleep at night.

Compartmentalization is the name of the game, but also something I’ve (sort of) fine-tuned after years of working on court cases and documentaries that deal with much the same subject matter.

