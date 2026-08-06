Updates and what’s next…unscripted

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A few updates from the Interlochen investigation and Katie Phang’s lawsuit with Todd Blanche.

If you would like to read the recent Interlochen investigation put out by the camp, you can do that here:

Interlochen investigation

For the latest on Katie Phang’s lawsuit, you can view Todd Blanch’s in-camera rebuttal to the 10 files brought before the federal judge, Phang’s latest documents, and the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Katie Phang v. Blanche

Blanche’s in-camera Notice of Compliance

The Epstein Files Transparency Act

I did a full breakdown of the 10 unredacted brought before the Judge by Todd Blanche, his reasoning for the redactions, and my plebian analysis of each one.

Todd Blanche and the 10 Unredacted Files Ellie Leonard · Aug 2 This week, Todd Blanche appeared “in camera”—a review conducted in private without the presence of the public, press, or a jury—in response to a July 25th order by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, requiring Blanche to submit 10 unredacted files from the Epstein Investigation, and give thorough explanations as to why names have been redacted from the public view. Read full story

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