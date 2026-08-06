Updates and what’s next…unscripted

A few updates from the Interlochen investigation and Katie Phang’s lawsuit with Todd Blanche.
If you would like to read the recent Interlochen investigation put out by the camp, you can do that here:
For the latest on Katie Phang’s lawsuit, you can view Todd Blanch’s in-camera rebuttal to the 10 files brought before the federal judge, Phang’s latest documents, and the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Blanche’s in-camera Notice of Compliance
The Epstein Files Transparency Act
I did a full breakdown of the 10 unredacted brought before the Judge by Todd Blanche, his reasoning for the redactions, and my plebian analysis of each one.
Thanks for watching!