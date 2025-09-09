The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Don't forget the name: Les Wexner
A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
  
Ellie Leonard
29
5:04
Banner & Backbone: Ellie’s Exclusives — Voice of the People, Lev Parnas
A recording from Ellie Leonard and Nick Paro's live video
  
Ellie Leonard
Nick Paro
, and 
Lev Parnas
29
48:56
Epstein's Little Black Book (the whole damn thing)
A little breakdown about what to expect from me in the next few days and weeks as I digitize and research the entire (unredacted) Epstein Black Book…
  
Ellie Leonard
64
11:46
Epstein's Little Black Book (The Whole Damn Thing)
The contents of Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book were posted online, though redacted, by Gawker Media in 2015.
  
Ellie Leonard
118
The Maxwell Tapes - Part 4 - Fat Cats, Pills, and Politics
Trigger warning: Discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and suicide
  
Ellie Leonard
17
The Maxwell Tapes - Part 3 - Prince Andrew
Trigger Warning: Discussion of sexual abuse of a minor
  
Ellie Leonard
38

August 2025

Major Legal Error in Maxwell Interviews
A child-victim was put at risk
  
Ellie Leonard
166
10:48
Traumatized to Death - The Stories of Epstein Victims Carolyn Andriano and Skye Patrick
Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor
  
Ellie Leonard
114
B&B: Ellie’s Exclusives, E2 — The Money Trail, with special guest Zev Shalev
A recording from Ellie Leonard and Nick Paro's live video
  
Ellie Leonard
Nick Paro
, and 
Zev Shalev
38
34:22
The Maxwell Tapes - Part 2 - Show Me the Money
On July 24-25, 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche (Trump's former defense lawyer in the Stormy Daniels Hush Money case) sat down to interview…
  
Ellie Leonard
53
On Anxiety...
A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
  
Ellie Leonard
83
9:42
The Maxwell Tapes - Part 1 - How They Met
On July 24-25, 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche (Trump's former defense lawyer in the Stormy Daniels Hush Money case) sat down to interview…
  
Ellie Leonard
58
